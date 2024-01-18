Boeing: Akasa Air confirms order for 150 737 MAX aircraft

Akasa Air has announced a firm order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets at WINGS India 2024, Asia's largest civil aviation event taking place in Hyderabad this week.



The company thus confirms Air Journal's January 6 report that Akasa Air was close to placing an order for around 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets.



The order, which includes 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets, will provide the airline with a steady stream of aircraft deliveries until 2032, enabling the company's domestic and international expansion plans.



' Akasa Air becomes the only Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach an order book of over 200 aircraft in the space of 17 months. This landmark aircraft order is a testament to the airline's financial strength, and demonstrates Boeing's confidence in Akasa Air's future," says the company's management.



Speaking at the WINGS 2024 air show in Hyderabad, Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said: 'This significant and historic aircraft order puts Akasa on track to become one of the world's top 30 airlines by the start of this decade'.



