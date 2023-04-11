Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:25:17 2023-04-11 am EDT
212.92 USD   +1.01%
11:18aBoeing sees airplane deliveries jump on return of the 787
AQ
11:02aBoeing delivers 130 planes in Q1, beating Airbus by 3 jets
RE
11:01aBoeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

04/11/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 26. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2023






Commercial Airplanes Programs




737

113



747

1



767

1



777

4



787

11



Total

130







Defense, Space & Security Programs




   AH-64 Apache (New)

7



   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

13



   CH-47 Chinook (New)

5



   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1



   F-15 Models

2



   F/A-18 Models

7



   KC-46 Tanker

1



   MH-139



   P-8 Models

3



   Commercial and Civil Satellites

3



   Military Satellites



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact
Matt Welch
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140 

David Dufault
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

Michael Friedman
Boeing Communications
media@boeing.com

Bernard Choi
Boeing Communications
media@boeing.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-first-quarter-deliveries-301793225.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BOEING
11:18aBoeing sees airplane deliveries jump on return of the 787
AQ
11:02aBoeing delivers 130 planes in Q1, beating Airbus by 3 jets
RE
11:01aBoeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries
PR
10:08aBoeing : Delivers Second Pair of O3b mPOWER Satellites to SES
PU
09:16aBoeing's 737 MAX Resumes Operations in 11 Chinese Airlines
MT
09:15aNo worries!
MS
05:57aAirbus confirms Q1 deliveries drop, sells 4 A350 freighters
RE
05:19aBoeing Says 11 Chinese Airlines Restarted 737 MAX Operations
MT
05:14aAnalyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Boeing, Entain, Match Grou..
MS
04:52aBOEING CO : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer