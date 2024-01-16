By Ben Glickman

Boeing on Tuesday named a special advisor to Chief Executive Dave Calhoun who will evaluate the company's quality management system for commercial planes.

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Kirkland Donald was appointed to the role. His recommendations will be provided to Calhoun and the Aerospace Safety Committee of Boeing's board.

Donald currently serves as chairman of Huntington Ingalls Industries and chairs nonprofit Battelle's board.

Boeing is facing investigations from regulators after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines plane while in flight. The company's 737 MAX 9 jets have been grounded by airline regulators.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday it would ramp up inspections of Boeing's manufacturing facilities in the wake of the incident.

Boeing said Tuesday that Donald and a group of external experts would evaluate the company's quality programs and practices in manufacturing facilities, as well as its oversight of the quality of parts from commercial suppliers.

Donald "is a recognized leader in ensuring the integrity of some of the most complex and consequential safety and quality systems in the world," Calhoun said in a statement. "He and his team will have any and all support he needs from me and from across The Boeing Company."

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-24 1342ET