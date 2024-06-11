SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, June 11, 2024 - Arajet's 10th Boeing [NYSE: BA] 737 MAX arrived today in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic as the airline continues to grow its fuel-efficient fleet. This 737-8 delivery through a lessor supports Arajet's growth strategy throughout the Americas as the airline plans to more than double its routes in the next few years.

"This tenth aircraft is unique, not only because it has a special Dominican ribbon painted on the fuselage, but because it will increase the number of connections we make with the continent. We are reaffirming our commitment to democratize the skies and be able to connect all our countries with the lowest possible prices," said Victor Pacheco Méndez, CEO and founder of Arajet.

Since launching in 2022, Arajet has grown its all-737 MAX fleet to serve 23 destinations in 16 countries, including Canada, Mexico and Argentina. Arajet's performance earned it recognition as the Startup Airline of the year at the World Aviation Summit in 2023.

With 737-8 jets that can fly up to 3,500 nautical miles, the airline operates some of the longest routes in the region ─ efficiently connecting the Caribbean to North and South America.

"The versatility and efficiency of the 737 MAX supports Arajet's commitment to provide safe, affordable travel for its customers," said Mike Wilson, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean. "By introducing the 10th 737-8 to its fleet, Arajet reaches an important milestone as the airline further connects the Dominican Republic with the rest of the Americas."

Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to airplanes it replaces. It can fly farther than prior generation airplanes and has a 50% smaller noise footprint.

Boeing's 20-year Commercial Market Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean forecasts that more than 90% of the region's airplane demand will be for single-aisle jets to serve popular routes ─ including those to North America.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose atboeing.com/careers.

About Arajet

Arajet is the first low-fare airline in the Caribbean region and started operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its airline operator certificate (AOC) from the Dominican Republic. Arajet will operate a new fleet of Boeing 737-8 aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to several destinations in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean region. For more information, visitwww.Arajet.com.

