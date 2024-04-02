OGDEN, Utah, April 2, 2024 - The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing [NYSE: BA] a contract worth up to $559 million over five years to operate, maintain and perform testing at the Little Mountain Test Facility at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The state-of-the-art site is designed to test functionality of the nation's current and future intercontinental ballistic missile force, nuclear modernization programs and other critical defense and deterrence capabilities in the most extreme environments.

Boeing has operated and maintained the Little Mountain Test Facility and site operations - including radiation effects, electromagnetic effects, shock and vibration, and other environmental testing - for 50 years.

"From strategic deterrents to other priority defense and aerospace systems, it's imperative that we rigorously test and verify their ability to carry out their missions no matter the circumstances," said Ted Kerzie, acting vice president of Boeing Strategic Missile & Defense Systems. "Our world-class Boeing test engineers are the very best at what they do, and we're honored to continue to support the nation in this capacity."

Since 1974, Boeing has conducted test operations and provided technical support on nuclear and non-nuclear platforms at the site for the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Energy.

Boeing continues to enhance capabilities and capacity at Little Mountain Test Facility in support to the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, ensuring that test capabilities and facilities meet sustainment, modernization and mission requirements.

