Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
177.49 USD   -0.05%
11:42aBoeing : Built X-37B Completes Sixth Mission, Sets New Endurance Record
PU
11/11Mexico president eyes giving presidential jet to planned military-run airline
RE
11/11Boeing's Build Rates May Rise as China Eases Pandemic Restrictions (Bloomberg)
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : Built X-37B Completes Sixth Mission, Sets New Endurance Record

11/12/2022 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 12, 2022- The Boeing [NYSE: BA] built X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV) set a new endurance record after spending 908 days on orbit before landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:22 a.m. ET, November 12, 2022. This surpasses its previous record of 780 days on-orbit.

With the successful completion of its sixth mission the reusable spaceplane has now flown over 1.3 billion miles and spent a total of 3,774 days in space where it conducts experiments for government and industry partners with the ability to return them to Earth for evaluation.

For the first time, the vehicle carried a service module to augment the number of payloads it can haul. The module separated from the OTV prior to de-orbiting ensuring a safe and successful landing.

"This mission highlights the Space Force's focus on collaboration in space exploration and expanding low-cost access to space for our partners, within and outside of the Department of the Air Force (DAF)," said Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations.

The sixth mission was launched atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in May 2020. Hosted experiments included a solar energy experiment designed by the Naval Research Lab, as well as a satellite designed and built by cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory. The satellite, dubbed FalconSat-8, was successfully deployed in October 2021 and remains on orbit today.

This mission also hosted multiple NASA experiments including the Materials Exposure and Technology Innovation in Space (METIS-2), which evaluated the effects of space exposure on various materials to validate and improve the precision of space environment models. This was the second flight for this type of experiment. Mission 6 also hosted a NASA experiment to evaluate the effects of long-duration space exposure on seeds. This experiment informs research aimed at future interplanetary missions and the establishment of permanent bases in space.

"Since the X-37B's first launch in 2010, it has shattered records and provided our nation with an unrivaled capability to rapidly test and integrate new space technologies," said Jim Chilton, senior vice president, Boeing Space and Launch. "With the service module added, this was the most we've ever carried to orbit on the X-37B and we're proud to have been able to prove out this new and flexible capability for the government and its industry partners."

The X-37B program is a partnership between the U.S Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and the U.S. Space Force. Boeing designed and manufactured the spaceplane and continues to provide program management, engineering, test and mission support from sites in Southern California, Florida and Virginia.

In 2020, the X-37B received the Robert J. Collier Trophy for advancing the performance, efficiency and safety of air and space vehicles.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

# # #

Contact
Zeyad Maasarani
Boeing Space & Launch Communications
+1-562-400-5533
zeyad.maasarani@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOEING
11:42aBoeing : Built X-37B Completes Sixth Mission, Sets New Endurance Record
PU
11/11Mexico president eyes giving presidential jet to planned military-run airline
RE
11/11Boeing's Build Rates May Rise as China Eases Pandemic Restrictions (Bloomberg)
MT
11/11Qatar Airways Welcomes Passengers Back to its Premium Lounge in Bangkok; The airline op..
AQ
11/11Boeing : Southeast Asia's Commercial Fleet to Nearly Triple by 2041
PU
11/11Air Lease Announces Lease Placement With Kazakhstan's Air Astana
MT
11/10NASA Assesses Moon Rocket Following Hurricane Nicole
DJ
11/10Exclusive-Political leaders drawn into $2 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute
RE
11/10U.S. watchdog will review FAA oversight of key Boeing 737 MAX features
RE
11/10Inspector general audit will focus on faa oversight of boeing 73…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 230 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 819 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 177,49 $
Average target price 191,26 $
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING-11.79%105 781
AIRBUS SE0.57%91 909
TEXTRON INC.-7.36%14 798
DASSAULT AVIATION47.58%12 049
AVICOPTER PLC-47.31%3 509
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-34.14%3 493