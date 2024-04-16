By Chris Wack

Boeing is buying 9.4 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel to support its 2024 U.S. commercial operations, a move that will help it reduce its carbon emissions.

The airplane maker said this is its largest annual SAF purchase, more than 60% higher than its buy in 2023.

The blended fuel will support Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program and Boeing U.S. commercial operational flights.

Boeing will receive 4 million gallons of the blended SAF into its fuel farms in the Pacific Northwest. EPIC Fuels, a Signature Aviation company, will supply 2.5 million gallons from Neste, and Avfuel will provide 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF from Neste.

Boeing will also purchase the carbon dioxide emissions reduction associated with 5.4 million gallons of blended SAF through an accounting process called book-and-claim.

