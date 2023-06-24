ARLINGTON, VA, June 23, 2023 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] President and CEO David L. Calhoun met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, D.C. this afternoon and discussed the importance of Boeing's eight decades of aerospace partnership with India.

"Boeing is proud to be playing a key role in the rapid expansion of India's commercial aviation market, and in the mission readiness and modernization of the nation's defense forces," said Calhoun. "We support Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative, with more than 5,000 people in India pursuing high-quality careers doing innovative work on the Boeing team. Our growing investments in India underscore not only the strength of Boeing's partnership with the nation, but also the positive trajectory of the broader U.S.-India economic relationship."

Boeing continues to build on its longstanding commitment to India's commercial aviation and defense sectors. This week at the Paris Air Show, Boeing announced new services contracts in India, as well as the finalization of Air India's order of up to 290 new Boeing jets.

