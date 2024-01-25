WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Thursday the U.S. planemaker supports the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decision to bar the planemaker from expanding production of its best-selling 737 MAX planes, following "unacceptable" quality issues.

Calhoun told Reuters in a brief interview after a Capitol Hill meeting he supported the FAA decision and added there is "no question" the agency has the authority to impose the production increase restriction. "We all want safe airplanes. This is a safe airplane," Calhoun said. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)