  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:26:53 2023-03-01 pm EST
203.65 USD   +1.04%
Boeing Chief Engineer Greg Hyslop to Retire; New Engineering Leaders Named
PR
09:59aAir Force awards E-7A prototype contract
AQ
04:22aBoeing Proposes T-7 Advanced Trainer for Australia's Future Defence Pilots
AQ
Boeing Chief Engineer Greg Hyslop to Retire; New Engineering Leaders Named

03/01/2023 | 12:08pm EST
ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced today that Greg Hyslop, the company's chief engineer and executive vice president of Engineering, Test & Technology, will retire this June after a 41-year career that spanned Boeing's aerospace and defense portfolio.

Hyslop, who has been on Boeing's Executive Council since 2016 and assumed the top engineering position in 2019, has worked to strengthen Boeing's engineering function. He led the realignment of the company's engineers under one organization, championed changes to empower engineers and instituted next-generation design practices.

"Greg has modeled Boeing's commitment to engineering excellence throughout his four decades here," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. "As we reshaped our company, Greg played an instrumental role in strengthening our engineering organization, positioning our engineers to innovate a future that is more digital, autonomous and sustainable, and always with a focus on safety, quality and integrity."

Howard McKenzie, the top engineer at Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, succeeds Hyslop as chief engineer and executive vice president, Engineering, Test & Technology. Effective today, McKenzie takes over leadership of the company's 57,000 engineers worldwide, overseeing all aspects of safety and technical integrity of Boeing products and services. McKenzie also assumes oversight of Boeing's technology vision, strategy and investment, while reporting to Calhoun and joining the company's executive council.

Prior to his recent role at Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), McKenzie was vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Global Services, the company's services and support business. A 35-year veteran of the company, McKenzie has also served as vice president of Boeing Test & Evaluation, the group responsible for testing, evaluating and certifying new products.

David Loffing, chief program engineer of Boeing's new 777X airplane, takes over as vice president and chief engineer of BCA. Loffing has held roles of increasing responsibility since joining Boeing nearly 20 years ago, with engineering leadership positions across the company's single- and twin-aisle jet families and future airplane concepts.

"Howard and David are brilliant engineering minds who bring strong technical expertise and deep program experience to their new roles. They will join together with Chief Technology Officer Todd Citron and Chief Aerospace Safety Officer Michael Delaney to lead our function into the future and help us tackle the engineering challenges of today and tomorrow," said Calhoun.

Greg Hyslop will support the leadership transition through June as he assumes the role of chief engineer emeritus, reporting to Calhoun. He will assist with program management, leadership development and university relations efforts.

"When I think about the impact Boeing has on the world, I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with the talented people who take on the aerospace industry's most difficult problems," said Hyslop. "That's what engineers do. We solve problems. We happily accept challenges and find solutions that change the world.  I will always be proud to call myself a Boeing Engineer."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

