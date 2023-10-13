ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2023 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] is committing $2 million USD in emergency assistance funding following the terrorist attacks in Israel to support humanitarian response efforts.

The assistance package will be directed to organizations working to provide emergency medical and trauma support to all those affected. In addition, Boeing will match all qualifying employee contributions made in support of humanitarian relief through the company's charitable matching program.

"The conflict has resulted in a significant humanitarian emergency, and Boeing is committed to supporting those impacted, particularly vulnerable populations," said Dave Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing. "Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the conflict, and we hope this assistance package will deliver much-needed support to those suffering."

Funding from the Boeing Charitable Trust will support the following organizations:

$500,000 to American Friends of NATAL to provide psychological and emotional support to help people cope with trauma and anxiety

$500,000 to American Friends of Magen David Adom to provide emergency medical and lifesaving blood-donation services in Israel

$500,000 to the American Red Cross and designated for recovery and relief efforts by the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network

$500,000 to organizations working to support vulnerable populations impacted by the conflict

"Guided by our values as a global company, we are committed to helping local organizations provide essential aid and resources to those who need help," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing. "Together, we will navigate the path to recovery and support those in need with compassion and care."

The health and well-being of Boeing employees and their families around the world remain a top priority for the company. Boeing and partner teams are supporting affected employees while continuing to coordinate with government agencies, customers and suppliers to assess human and business impacts in the region.

