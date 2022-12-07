Advanced search
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
176.50 USD   -1.08%
05:32pBoeing : Delivers First P-8A Poseidon to New Zealand
PU
05:13pIndustrials Down on Further Inversion of Yield Curve -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02:59pBoeing Reportedly Likely to Cancel Orders for Two 737 MAX Models as US Lawmakers Deny Waiver for Regulatory Requirement
MT
Boeing : Delivers First P-8A Poseidon to New Zealand

12/07/2022 | 05:32pm EST
SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022-New Zealand today received the first of four Boeing [NYSE: BA] P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in a ceremony at the Museum of Flight.

"As a maritime nation, delivery of the P-8A will ensure New Zealand maintains a patrol and response capability that will protect and support law enforcement in our Exclusive Economic Zone and Southern Ocean," said Sarah Minson, acting Deputy Secretary Capability Delivery, New Zealand Ministry of Defence. "The P-8A will also assist our South Pacific neighbors and deliver long-range search and rescue capability."

The milestone comes four years after the New Zealand Government entered into an agreement with the U.S. Navy for the P-8A.

"The unmatched, multi-mission maritime patrol capabilities of the P-8 will provide New Zealand the ability to extend their reach into the Pacific and beyond," said Philip June, vice president and program manager, P-8 Programs. "New Zealand joins eight other global customers including nearby Australia that have selected or already operate the P-8 and benefit greatly from its long-range maritime surveillance and warfare capabilities."

Boeing Defence Australia will provide sustainment services for New Zealand's fleet with the support of the P-8 International Program.

New Zealand's three remaining P-8 aircraft are all in advanced stages of production and will be delivered in 2023. The aircraft will replace New Zealand's current fleet of six P-3K2 Orions and will be based at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea.

To date, the global operating P-8 fleet has amassed more than 450,000 mishap-free flight hours. The P-8 is a long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral operations. In addition, the P-8 performs humanitarian and search and rescue missions around the globe.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

# # #

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
Media@Boeing.com

Kymberly VanDlac
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
+1 425-210-7851
kymberly.y.vandlac@boeing.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 22:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
