ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2024 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] is donating $100,000 from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with recovery and relief efforts following the recent tornadoes in Oklahoma. Funds will go to the American Red Cross to provide warm meals, hygiene kits and other supplies to impacted neighborhoods.

"Our thoughts are with the communities impacted by the recent tornadoes," said Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement. "We are committed to helping provide support to begin the recovery process."

"Thanks to Boeing's generous support, the Red Cross is able to provide comfort and care to families who experienced the devastating tornado outbreak in Oklahoma," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are so grateful for partners like Boeing as we work together support people and communities in times of great need."

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made in support of relief efforts.

Disaster recovery and relief efforts in Oklahoma align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where the company has a presence. Boeing employs more than 3,900 people in Oklahoma, which is the headquarters for the Boeing Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers division, supporting aircraft modernization and modification programs, contractor logistics and field services at Tinker Air Force Base. Boeing has provided more than $3.7 million in charitable contributions in Oklahoma over the last two years. In 2023, Boeing donated more than $5 million to recovery and relief efforts globally.

