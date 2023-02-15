Advanced search
Boeing Doubles Down on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Buying

02/15/2023 | 10:40am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Boeing Co. on Wednesday said it has agreed to buy 5.6 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel produced by Finnish oil refiner Neste Oyj to support the plane maker's U.S. commercial operations through 2023, more than double its procurement from last year.

Boeing said the agreements include supply of Neste's MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which is blended with conventional jet fuel at a 30/70 ratio and is made from renewable waste and residue raw materials such as cooking oil and animal-fat waste.

The Arlington, Va.-based company said it plans to use the fuel at its ecoDemonstrator flight-test program and its commercial sites in Washington and South Carolina, and to generate emissions-reduction credits through a book-and-claim process that displaces petroleum jet fuel with sustainable fuel in systems outside its fuel supply.

Boeing in 2021 pledged to deliver commercial airplanes capable and certified to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1040ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING -0.63% 217.19 Delayed Quote.13.21%
BRENT OIL -0.79% 84.56 Delayed Quote.0.01%
NESTE OYJ -1.92% 45.42 Delayed Quote.7.62%
WTI -1.00% 78.216 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
