    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
02/21/2023
210.43 USD   -0.58%
09:10aBoeing : Engineering Partners with Łukasiewicz – Institute of Aviation
08:34aAir Canada Launches Digital Identification Pilot Project in Canada; Also Partners With United Airlines On Sustainable Aviation Fuel Fund
08:02aUnited Airlines launches $100 million sustainable fuel investment fund
Boeing : Engineering Partners with Łukasiewicz – Institute of Aviation

02/21/2023 | 09:10am EST
WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 21, 2023 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Łukasiewicz - Institute of Aviation recently signed an agreement for close collaboration on engineering design, analysis and support projects. Engineers from the leading aerospace manufacturer and the Polish research institute started working together at a facility in Warsaw this month.

The agreement is part of Boeing's strategy to expand its engineering footprint in Poland. Already present in the country for 30 years, the company is currently hiring for a variety of skills and experiences to grow its local engineering workforce.

Boeing and the Łukasiewicz - Institute of Aviation are teaming up to leverage local capabilities, utilizing the Institute's vast engineering resources and facilities. The cooperation is taking place on a project basis, with an initial focus on commercial airplanes and services. This scope is to be extended to additional programs including research and development.

"We are honored to work alongside an institute that looks back at almost a century of engineering excellence in aviation," said Iryna Bielienko, director of the Boeing Poland Engineering & Technology Center. "Its long-standing experience, efficient processes and capabilities make the Łukasiewicz - Institute of Aviation the ideal local partner to advance aerospace innovation together."

Dr. Eng. Paweł Stężycki, director of the Łukasiewicz - Institute of Aviation added, "It is a testimony to our researchers' skills to be chosen to work alongside Boeing engineers. We will develop cutting-edge technologies advancing the products of one of the most innovative and renowned aerospace companies in the world."

About Boeing

Boeing, a global leading aerospace company, has been present in Poland for more than 30 years. Employees at the Boeing sites in Warsaw, Gdańsk and Rzeszów are supporting our mission to develop, manufacture and service commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers worldwide. We are a major partner of Polish industry and hold strong relationships with local partners, airlines and suppliers as well as the Polish government and society. Join our team and become part of an innovative company where your ideas will fuel the development of technologies that are shaping the future of flight at Boeing.com/PolandJobs

About the Łukasiewicz - Institute of Aviation

The Łukasiewicz Research Network - Institute of Aviation is one of the most modern research facilities in Europe, with traditions dating back to 1926. The Institute closely cooperates with global tycoons of the aviation industry, such as: Boeing, GE, Airbus, Pratt & Whitney, and institutions from the space industry, including the European Space Agency. Strategic research areas of the Institute are aviation, space and unmanned technologies. It also provides research and services for domestic and foreign industries in the field of materials, composite, additive, remote sensing, energy and oil & gas technologies.

ilot.lukasiewicz.gov.pl/en/

# # #

Aaron Eucker
Boeing Communications
aaron.eucker@boeing.com

Ekaterina Perdaris
Boeing Engineering Communications
ekaterina.g.perdaris@boeing.com

Joanna Pieniążek
Łukasiewicz - Institute of Aviation
Marketing and Communications Department
joanna.pieniazek@ilot.lukasiewicz.gov.pl

The Boeing Company published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 14:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
