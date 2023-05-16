Boeing : Expands Market-leading Education Benefits for Employees

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2023 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] is expanding its market-leading Learning Together Program (LTP), the company's education benefits program offered to employees around the globe. The expansion is part of the company's commitment to drive employee innovation and attract and retain top talent. LTP is celebrating its 25th year and nearing $2 billion of investment in employees.

"Our Learning Together Program enables us to attract and retain a talented workforce that develops groundbreaking technology, state-of-the-art products and services, and advanced business processes, said Mike D'Ambrose, Boeing chief Human Resources officer and executive vice president, Human Resources. "What's unique about Boeing is that we pay up to $25,000 per year, and even more for select STEM programs, directly to the employee's school - upfront. With that strong support, we enable employees to start their degrees without financial barriers, confident they'll complete them. Plus, our program is global, allowing us to support employee growth around the world."

Employees are now eligible to participate in Boeing's LTP immediately upon hire. In addition to more than 300 Boeing partner schools, employees have access to hundreds of schools that offer discounts and waived fees. New program offerings for eligible employees include:

Expanded flight certifications

Personalized academic coaching

College and high school online schooling availability

Dedicated support for non-native English speakers



"Investing in capabilities for Boeing's future is one of the company's key priorities. Our people are essential for Boeing to innovate and grow. That's why we place high importance on providing benefits that make a difference in their lives and careers. As Boeing employees innovate and excel, they enable us to deliver the support our customers rely on each day," D'Ambrose added.

Providing more than $70 million for the program annually, Boeing supports up to $25,000 per year for graduate degree programs and up to $15,000 for bachelor degree programs for tuition and eligible expenses, while also providing funding toward non-degree programs. Select STEM programs do not have funding limits.

Driven by strong employee interest in the program's First Solo and Private Pilot's License incentives, LTP's expanded flight certifications now include:

Commercial Pilot license

Instrument rating

Aircraft Multi-Engine Land (AMEL)

Airline Transport Pilot (ATP)

Certified Flight Instructor (CFI)

Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII)



Launched in 1998, LTP has supported 225,000 Boeing employees in pursuing educational goals pertaining to their current role or in a different field to grow personally and professionally. In addition to academic courses, certificate programs and degrees, Boeing reimburses exam fees for hundreds of professional industry certifications and provides flight incentives.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

# # #

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com