By Ben Glickman

Boeing said Tuesday it forecast the demand for aviation personnel to increase by 2.3 million by 2042.

The Oshkosh, Wis.-based aerospace company said its 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook report anticipates that the industry will need an additional 649,000 pilots, 690,000 maintenance technicians and 938,000 cabin crew members by 2042. Those estimates are based on the expectation that the global commercial airplane fleet will roughly double by 2042.

The company said China, Eurasia and North America would drive demand for more than half of new personnel. The fastest-growing regions in terms of demand for personnel are expected to be Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia.

