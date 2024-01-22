Boeing: FAA recommends new inspections

January 22, 2024 at 08:21 am EST Share

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Sunday that it was recommending that U.S. airlines also inspect the doors of their Boeing 737-900ER aircraft, not just those of the 737 MAX 9.



The FAA notice, described as "an additional safety measure", recommends that carriers visually inspect the door interlocks located in the middle of the aircraft to ensure that they are functioning properly.



The FAA points out that the Boeing 737-900ER is not a member of the latest generation of MAX aircraft, but stresses that it has benefited from the same door design.



This decision comes after a cabin door on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX was ripped off in mid-flight on Friday, January 5, prompting the FAA to tighten controls on the aircraft's production.



Boeing shares, which had lost 20% since the incident, recovered 7.5% at the end of last week, helped by Thursday's announcement of an order for 150 737 MAXs from India's Akasa Air.



The stock was expected to be down 1.4% on Monday morning when Wall Street opened.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.