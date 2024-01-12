Boeing: FAA to tighten controls

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday that it would be stepping up its oversight of Boeing's manufacturing and production activities, a few days after it grounded 171 737-9 MAX aircraft following an incident last weekend.



This announcement comes a day after the FAA opened a formal investigation into the mid-air ripping of a cabin door on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX on Friday, January 5.



The Administration specifies that the reinforcement of its controls will include an audit of the Boeing 737-9 MAX production line and its suppliers, in order to evaluate the conformity of its practices with the quality procedures in force.



The results of this audit analysis will determine whether further audits are necessary, adds the FAA, which also says it is planning increased monitoring of events related to the introduction of the Boeing 737-9 MAX into service.



Following this announcement, Boeing shares dropped 1.7% on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, posting the third biggest decline on the Dow Jones. The stock has lost over 12% this week.



