Boeing Co. has been awarded a $2.26 billion contract modification from the U.S. Air Force.

The Department of Defense said Friday that the modification provides for an option for an additional 15 KC-46A aircraft, data, subscriptions and licenses being produced under the basic contract.

Work will be performed in Seattle and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2026.

