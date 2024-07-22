By Don Nico Forbes

Boeing received orders for up to 70 airplanes at the Farnborough International Airshow, marking a much-needed show of confidence in the embattled plane maker.

Korean Air, South Korea's flag carrier, said it placed an order for up for up to 50 Boeing widebody airplanes for an undisclosed price. The order included 20 Boeing 777-9s and 20 Boeing 787-10s, with options for 10 more of the largest 787 Dreamliner variant.

"The addition of the Boeing 777-9 and 787-10 aircraft marks a significant milestone in our strategic objective to expand and upgrade our fleet," said Korean Air Chief Executive Walter Cho.

In a separate agreement reached at Farnborough--one of the world's largest aviation trade fairs--Japan Airlines purchased up to 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, including 10 Boeing 787-9s with options for 10 more.

The deals come as Boeing is experiencing a slowdown in plane deliveries, in part due to supply-chain issues and regulatory scrutiny. The company delivered 175 planes through June of this year, compared with 266 through the first half of 2023.

Boeing had planned a smaller-than-usual presence at Farnborough, citing the need to focus on safety and quality improvements and meeting deliveries over new orders.

The company is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on July 31.

Write to Don Nico Forbes at don.forbes@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-24 1008ET