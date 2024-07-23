By Don Nico Forbes

Boeing received an additional airplane order from Qatar Airways, adding to a flurry of orders procured at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The companies said the Qatar airline will purchase 20 777-9 airplanes, brining its total order book for Boeing's 777X series to nearly 100 airplanes.

The plane maker said the 777X program is designed to set new standards of efficiency and environmental performance, with certification flight testing for the 777-9 starting earlier this month.

The deal follows orders from Korean Air and Japan Airlines for up to 70 planes on Monday.

Boeing is currently grappling with production slowdowns and regulatory scrutiny. The company had planned a smaller-than-usual presence at Farnborough, citing the need to focus on safety and quality improvements and meeting deliveries over new orders.

