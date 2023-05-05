Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:54:36 2023-05-05 pm EDT
197.19 USD   +0.07%
12:22pBoeing : Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Visits Boeing South Carolina
PU
07:27aMagellan Aerospace Swings to Profit in Q1, Revenue Rises; Provides 2023 Outlook
MT
05/04Industrials Down on Fed Rate Hike Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Visits Boeing South Carolina

05/05/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., May 5, 2023 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] today celebrated with Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Ambassador of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States, and leaders from Saudi carriers SAUDIA and Riyadh Air at Boeing South Carolina, following the March announcement for the two airlines to purchase a combined total of up to 121 787 Dreamliners.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, and Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, addressed more than 3,000 Boeing teammates and toured the 787 final assembly building.

The fleet orders will be among the fifth largest commercial order by value in Boeing's history, supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across its supply chain. The purchase is part of Saudi Arabia's strategic Vision 2030, with the goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visitors by 2030.

Photo, from left to right: Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air; Dave Calhoun, president and CEO of The Boeing Company; Her Royal Highness Princess Reema, Ambassador of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States; Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA. Photo: Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at www.boeing.com/careers.

# # #

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 16:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOEING
12:22pBoeing : Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Visits Boeing South Carolina
PU
07:27aMagellan Aerospace Swings to Profit in Q1, Revenue Rises; Provides 2023 Outlook
MT
05/04Industrials Down on Fed Rate Hike Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/04Apollo to acquire aerospace industry supplier Arconic in $5.2 billion deal
RE
05/04Boeing announces the winners of the eighth national aeromodelling competition
AQ
05/04European Midday Briefing: ECB to Continue -2-
DJ
05/04EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower -2-
DJ
05/03Spirit AeroSystems Shares Drop as Company Swings to Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Loss
MT
05/03Lufthansa expects strong summer and expensive tickets - share price falls
DP
05/03Boeing supplier Spirit Aero flags $31 million hit from 737 fuselage defect
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 772 M - -
Net income 2023 423 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 238x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 197,05 $
Average target price 236,45 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING5.48%118 544
AIRBUS SE9.98%105 811
DASSAULT AVIATION9.04%15 638
TEXTRON INC.-5.86%13 182
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED23.93%4 274
AVICOPTER PLC-9.29%3 591
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer