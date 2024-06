June 21, 2024 at 11:36 am EDT

June 21 (Reuters) -

* BOEING IS EXPECTED TO EVADE CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR VIOLATING SETTLEMENT - NYT

* DOJ EXPECTED TO ALLOW BOEING TO ESCAPE CRIMINAL PROSECUTION FOR VIOLATING TERMS OF 2021 SETTLEMENT RELATED TO PROBLEMS WITH 737 MAX 8 - NYT

* JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WILL REQUIRE BOEING TO INSTALL AN INDEPENDENT FEDERAL MONITOR TO OVERSEE SAFETY AND QUALITY ISSUES- NYT Source https://tinyurl.com/2r4hb33u