BOEING : Jefferies confirms its Buy rating on the stock
' Boeing and its major customers (namely Ryanair) are intensifying their quality control efforts in the wake of the MAX-9 grounding '.
' Boeing's plans include increased monitoring and inspection of its production facilities and those of its supplier SPR, as well as the appointment of a special advisor to make additional recommendations ' says the analyst firm.
Our bearish scenario of no MAX -7, -9 and -10 deliveries in 2024 implies an FCF of $3.3 billion in 2024 (versus our estimate of $5.5 billion)," adds Jefferies.
