BOEING : Jefferies confirms its Buy rating on the stock

January 17, 2024 at 09:46 am EST

Jefferies confirms its Buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged target of $315.



' Boeing and its major customers (namely Ryanair) are intensifying their quality control efforts in the wake of the MAX-9 grounding '.



' Boeing's plans include increased monitoring and inspection of its production facilities and those of its supplier SPR, as well as the appointment of a special advisor to make additional recommendations ' says the analyst firm.



Our bearish scenario of no MAX -7, -9 and -10 deliveries in 2024 implies an FCF of $3.3 billion in 2024 (versus our estimate of $5.5 billion)," adds Jefferies.



