--A Boeing 737-800 which landed at Oregon's Rogue Valley International/Medford Airport was found to be missing an exterior panel during a post-flight check, KOBI-TV 5, an NBC affiliate in Medford, Ore., reported.

--No issues were reported on the United Airlines flight from San Francisco, the report said.

--The airport's property was searched, but the missing panel wasn't found, according to the report.

--In a statement, United Airlines said it would examine the plane and perform repairs before returning it to service, KOBI-TV 5 reported.

Full article at https://kobi5.com/news/united-airlines-flight-with-missing-panel-lands-safely-in-medford-224214/

