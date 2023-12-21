Boeing: LATAM Group orders five 787 Dreamliners

December 21, 2023 at 09:05 am EST Share

Boeing announces that the LATAM Group has placed an order for five additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners to further advance its commitment to being 'more efficient and sustainable'.



This purchase places the South American airline group among the largest operators of Dreamliners in Latin America, says the aircraft manufacturer.



With this order, as well as the deliveries already scheduled for this model in the coming years, the LATAM group will reach a total of 46 Boeing 787 aircraft.



Representing an increase of 20 aircraft of this model over the pre-pandemic fleet, this investment reinforces the group's commitment to having one of the most modern and efficient fleets in South America.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.