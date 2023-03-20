Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52:37 2023-03-20 pm EDT
203.68 USD   +1.31%
01:49pPutin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit
AQ
01:36pBoeing MAX crash relatives back Biden aviation nominee
RE
12:40pBoeing Delivers Satellite Platform to Network Provider Viasat
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing MAX crash relatives back Biden aviation nominee

03/20/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of relatives of those killed in a fatal 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The nominee, Denver International Airport Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington, has come under fire from Republicans who question if he has the required aviation experience needed for the job, while the Transportation Department says Washington is fully qualified.

The Senate Commerce Committee is set to vote on Wednesday on Washington to serve as top U.S. aviation regulator as the agency faces questions after a series of close-call safety incidents.

"FAA needs an outsider who can step into leadership vacuums, transform complex organizations, and resist the aviation swamp pressures toward mediocrity and malaise," said a letter on Monday signed by eight relatives of those killed in the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines MAX crash.

Two MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people, cost Boeing more than $20 billion, led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane and prompted Congress to pass sweeping legislation reforming airplane certification.

"The next FAA administrator must lead the effort to fully implement these key safety reforms," the letter said.

Boeing did not immediately comment.

Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, said it is imperative that the next FAA administrator commit to fully implementing safety reforms and hold Boeing accountable.

"We feel that industry and FAA got too cozy," Cantwell said.

Washington has vowed to accelerate implementation of safety reforms.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
All news about BOEING
01:49pPutin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit
AQ
01:36pBoeing MAX crash relatives back Biden aviation nominee
RE
12:40pBoeing Delivers Satellite Platform to Network Provider Viasat
MT
12:23pGlobal markets live: UBS, Berkshire Hathaway, First Republic Bank, G..
MS
11:40aBoeing to Produce 184 Apaches for U.S. Army, International Customers; - Boeing will bui..
AQ
10:52aFears of contagion linger
MS
10:12aBiden Administration Continues Use Of Export Control Reform Act To Seek Forfeiture Of R..
AQ
08:49aChina says deadly 2022 plane crash still being investigated
AQ
08:13aChina still seeking answers a year after plane crash
RE
07:03aBoeing to Produce 184 Apaches for U.S. Army, International Customers
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 005 M - -
Net income 2023 1 432 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 95,3x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 201,05 $
Average target price 227,86 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING5.54%120 465
AIRBUS SE5.15%98 006
DASSAULT AVIATION10.75%15 540
TEXTRON INC.-6.51%13 480
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED20.23%4 146
AVICOPTER PLC-3.53%3 832