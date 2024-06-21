--Boeing may be able to avoid criminal prosecution for violating the terms of a 2021 settlement related to two deadly 737 Max 8 model plane crashes in 2018 and 2019, The New York Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The Justice Department is considering offering the aircraft manufacturer a deferred prosecution agreement as opposed to trying to convict the company, according to The New York Times sources. The agreement, if offered, might stipulate that Boeing install a federal monitor to oversee safety improvements, The New York Times reports.

Full article at https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/21/us/politics/boeing-doj-deferred-prosecution-agreement.html

06-21-24 1308ET