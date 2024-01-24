--Boeing mechanics were responsible for improperly installing the fuselage panel that blew off an Alaska Airlines flight, the Seattle Times reports, citing a person familiar with the details of the work.

--The panel was removed for repairs and then reinstalled at Boeing's Renton, Wash., final assembly line, after being initially installed by supplier Spirit AeroSystems, the Seattle Times reported, citing an anonymous whistleblower who posted on an aviation website.

--The Boeing insider said records showed four bolts that prevent the door plug from sliding weren't installed when Boeing delivered the airplane the whistleblower said, according to the Seattle Times.

--Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems declined to comment to the Seattle Times.

