Boeing has tapped company veteran Chris Raymond to succeed Stephanie Pope as president and chief executive of the plane maker's Boeing Global Services arm.

Boeing earlier this week said it was elevating Pope to chief operating officer, setting her up as the heir apparent to CEO David Calhoun.

Boeing on Thursday said Raymond, who has spent more than 30 years with the Arlington, Va., company, will lead all aspects of its aerospace-services business, which generated revenue of $17.6 billion in 2022.

Boeing said Brian Moran, who has spent more than 20 years with the company, will succeed Raymond as chief sustainability officer, adding that the appointments are effective Jan. 1.

