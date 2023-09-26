MESA, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023- Boeing [NYSE: BA] hosted the Poland's Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak and his delegation at the Boeing Mesa site in Arizona on Monday. The minister met with Boeing leaders and toured the AH-64 Apache production line in celebration Poland's recent Apache selection.

Poland announced its intent last year to acquire 96 new Apache attack helicopters, followed by the U.S. Government approving the Foreign Military Sale in August 2023. As the world's most capable and versatile attack helicopter, the AH-64 Apache will enhance Poland's interoperability with the U.S. Army and NATO nations.

"We are working closely with both governments to finalize this sale and look forward to delivering the first Apache to Poland," said Heidi Grant, president of Business Development for Boeing Defense, Space and Security. "Poland will become the second largest Apache operator in the world, after the U.S. Army."

Boeing has been building the AH-64 Apache for more than 40 years in Mesa, Ariz. and is capable of delivering 80 Apaches per year from its modern facility. There are currently more than 1,290 Apaches operating worldwide supported by Boeing Global Services. The company has a diversified footprint in the state, including development of rotorcraft technologies and production of composite and electrical subassemblies. Boeing Mesa employs more than 4,800 employees and partners with 250 supplier and vendors in the state of Arizona.

"Our team is honored to host Minister Błaszczak and grateful for the trust Poland has placed in the AH-64 Apache to address their national security needs," said Kathleen Jolivette, vice president and general manager, Vertical Lift. "This is a positive step toward Poland becoming the newest customer to operate the Apache."

# # #

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact:

Marcia Costley

Boeing Communications

+1-714-316-4267

marcia.b.costley@boeing.com

Michelle Whaley

Boeing Communications

+1-480-285-4361

michelle.a.whaley@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com