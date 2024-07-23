Boeing: Qatar Airways orders 20 777-9 models
This order follows the launch of the '777X' program by Qatar Airways, which has also ordered 34 777-8 Freighter jets.
The 777-9s are presented as 'the largest and most fuel-efficient of the 777X family', offering a capacity of 426 passengers and a range of 13,510 km, says the aircraft manufacturer.
