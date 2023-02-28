Advanced search
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
02-28-2023
201.55 USD   +0.54%
05:49pBoeing australia executive: broad challenges in global commercia…
RE
05:42pBoeing : Receives U.S. Air Force E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft Contract
PU
05:38pBoeing australia executive: looking to close apache sale and sus…
RE
Boeing : Receives U.S. Air Force E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft Contract

02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 - Boeing [NYSE:BA] will begin development of two new U.S. variants of the E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft through a $1.2 billion Undefinitized Contract Action.

The E-7 provides a fully integrated, combat-proven, flexible command and control node that delivers multi-domain awareness in the most challenging operational environments. The E-7's open systems architecture and agile software design enable the aircraft's capabilities to evolve and remain ahead of future threats.

"The E-7 is a proven platform," said Stu Voboril, E-7 program vice president and general manager. "It is the only advanced aircraft that is capable of meeting the U.S. Air Force's near-term Airborne Early Warning & Control requirement while enabling integration across the joint force."

The E-7 tracks multiple airborne and maritime threats simultaneously with 360-degree coverage via the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor. MESA provides the warfighter with critical domain awareness to detect and identify adversarial targets at long range and dynamically adjusts to emerging tactical situations.

Other E-7 operators include the Royal Australian Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Turkish Air Force and the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force.

The E-7 uses a well-established supply chain which significantly reduces maintenance and logistics costs and increases mission readiness on day one. Converted from the Next-Generation 737-700, the E-7 capitalizes on existing commercial derivative aircraft design, certification and modification processes, allowing E-7s to be fielded to meet Air Force needs.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

# # #

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Kymberly VanDlac
Boeing Communications
+1 425-210-7851
Kymberly.y.vandlac@boeing.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
