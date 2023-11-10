By Ben Glickman

Boeing said Friday that information from its systems had been released by a "criminal ransomware actor."

The aerospace company said in a statement that its parts and distribution business had experienced a cybersecurity incident recently.

The company said it was confident the incident did not threaten aircraft or flight safety.

Boeing is investigating the incident and is in contact with law enforcement, regulators and "potentially impacted parties."

