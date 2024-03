March 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING SHARED NEW ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLANS FOR EXECUTIVES, MANAGERS AND EMPLOYEES THAT WILL STRENGTHEN FOCUS ON SAFETY AND QUALITY.

* FOR BOEING COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES, 60% OF ANNUAL INCENTIVE SCORE WILL NOW BE BASED ON SAFETY AND QUALITY METRICS

* IN 2024, OPERATIONAL GOALS WILL BE EXCLUSIVELY FOCUSED ON SAFETY AND QUALITY