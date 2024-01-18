By Kimberley Kao

Boeing will sell 150 of its 737 MAX aircraft to India's Akasa Air, boosting the low-cost airline's overall order book to more than 200 as it seeks to expand to international destinations.

Akasa Air will acquire a mix of single-aisle MAX 10 and MAX 8-200 jets, with deliveries slated through 2032, it said in a press release Thursday.

Akasa Air Chief Executive Vinay Dube said the order would help the company expand into international operations "in the very near future."

The airline's total order book from Boeing now stands at 226, with its current fleet size at 22. Akasa Air--India's newest airline--placed it first order for Boeing MAX aircraft in 2021 and launched in August 2022.

The company offers services to 18 cities across India, and plans to expand into the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

