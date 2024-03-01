By Denny Jacob

Boeing has held preliminary discussions about potentially making Spirit AeroSystems part of the plane maker again, confirming an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal.

Arlington, Va.-based Boeing said it believes that a reintegration of Boeing and Spirit's manufacturing operations would further strengthen aviation safety, among other benefits. It added that an agreement between the two sides isn't guaranteed.

Spirit on Friday also confirmed the discussions with Boeing.

A potential deal comes as Boeing faces quality issues with its 737 MAX jets after an Alaska Airlines door-plug blowout in January. Spirit's factory in Wichita, Kan., made the fuselage involved in the accident.

Boeing and Spirit have come under pressure from airline customers and federal regulators to shore up quality issues following the Alaska Airlines accident.

Spirit, which makes 737 fuselages and other airframe components, was created when Boeing sold some of its factories in 2005. Boeing accounts for nearly two-thirds of Spirit's sales, with Airbus and defense companies comprising the rest.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 1654ET