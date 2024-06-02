STORY: Another setback for Boeing Saturday.

The launch of its new Starliner Space capsule on its first test flight with astronauts on board was scrubbed for second time in the past four weeks.

Two crew members were heading to the International Space Station as Boeing scrambles to gain a greater share of the lucrative NASA business now dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Officials said the mission was halted - minutes to go before liftoff - by a computer-abort system.

Tory Bruno is the CEO of United Launch Alliance.. a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

"So you would imagine sort of three big racks side by side in this building with more like 15 to 20 cards is we're going to go in there and troubleshoot the cards will likely have to remove several to evaluate everything, including the chassis of them and isolating exactly why that happened."

The postponement comes after a previous attempt on May 6 was halted two hours before launch time over a faulty pressure valve.

Here's NASA's commercial crew chief Steve Stich.

"You know it's a little disappointing. We were all excited and butch and sunny. We're excited to go fly. This is kind of the way spaceflight is. I've been this is my 37th year at Nassau today and I've been doing this human spaceflight. Every time you go to the pad for a crewed flight or really any flight, you've got a chance of scrubbing."

The test flight comes at an especially critical moment for Boeing.

Its airplane business is dealing with fallout from a midair blowout of a cabin panel door plug on a nearly new 737 MAX 9 in January, as well as previous deadly crashes of two 737 MAX jets.

The next attempt to launch the Starliner could come next week.