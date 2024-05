(Reuters) - NASA again delayed Boeing's debut crewed flight of its Starliner capsule on Tuesday so engineers can spend more time evaluating a helium leak, the agency said in a statement.

NASA, Boeing and ULA will forgo the Saturday, May 25, launch attempt, the statement said, and the next possible launch opportunity is still being discussed.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)