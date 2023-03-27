Advanced search
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
2023-03-27
200.57 USD   +1.54%
Boeing : Statement on Canada's Multi Mission Aircraft Project

03/27/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2023 - The Canadian Government today announced that it has submitted a Letter of Request through the U.S. government's Foreign Military Sales program, regarding the acquisition of up to 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

"The P-8A is a proven multi-mission capability that meets all requirements and will protect Canada's oceans and its borders for future generations. We look forward to working with the U.S. and Canadian governments to finalize this sale under the Foreign Military Sales process. Together with our Canadian industry partners ― CAE, GE Aviation Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, KF Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace Canada, Raytheon Canada, and Standard Aerospace ― we are committed to delivering 100% Industrial and Technical Benefits that will significantly grow Canada's aerospace and defense industry."

Contact

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Marcia Costley
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
+1-714-316-4267
marcia.b.costley@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 21:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer