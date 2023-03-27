Boeing : Statement on Canada's Multi Mission Aircraft Project

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2023 - The Canadian Government today announced that it has submitted a Letter of Request through the U.S. government's Foreign Military Sales program, regarding the acquisition of up to 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft.
"The P-8A is a proven multi-mission capability that meets all requirements and will protect Canada's oceans and its borders for future generations. We look forward to working with the U.S. and Canadian governments to finalize this sale under the Foreign Military Sales process. Together with our Canadian industry partners ― CAE, GE Aviation Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, KF Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace Canada, Raytheon Canada, and Standard Aerospace ― we are committed to delivering 100% Industrial and Technical Benefits that will significantly grow Canada's aerospace and defense industry."
