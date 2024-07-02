Boeing: Turkish Airlines orders four 777 Freighters

Boeing has announced that Turkish Airlines has placed an order for four 777 Freighters to strengthen its position in the global air cargo market. With this order, Turkish Airlines will operate 12 777 Freighters.



'This new investment in the expansion of our cargo fleet underlines our commitment to meeting the growing global demand for airfreight services', said Ali Türk, Turkish Airlines' Director of Cargo.

Boeing claims that its 777 Freighter is 'the world's most capable twin-engine freighter', with a maximum payload capacity of 102 metric tons (112 tonnes) and a range of 9200 kilometers (4970 nautical miles).



