Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways have announced the largest order in the airline's history, with the national carrier buying up to 22 787 Dreamliners.

Uzbekistan Airways' purchase of 14 787-9 aircraft, with options for eight more, will modernize its fleet of Boeing widebody aircraft.

We value our nearly 30-year partnership with Uzbekistan Airways and will continue to support its growth strategy to further connect the region and the world,  Boeing said.