Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways have announced the largest order in the airline's history, with the national carrier buying up to 22 787 Dreamliners.
Uzbekistan Airways' purchase of 14 787-9 aircraft, with options for eight more, will modernize its fleet of Boeing widebody aircraft.
We value our nearly 30-year partnership with Uzbekistan Airways and will continue to support its growth strategy to further connect the region and the world, Boeing said.
Boeing; Uzbekistan Airways orders 22 787 Dreamliners
Published on 09/23/2025 at 03:29 am EDT
