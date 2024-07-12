July 11 (Reuters) -

* BOEING WARNS CUSTOMERS OF FURTHER DELAYS ON 737 MAX AMID CRISIS- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* BOEING NOTIFIED SOME 737 MAX CUSTOMERS IN RECENT WEEKS THAT AIRCRAFT DUE FOR DELIVERY IN 2025 AND 2026 FACE ADDITIONAL DELAYS - BLOOMBERG NEWS