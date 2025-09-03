Boeing has announced an order from the Canadian airline WestJet for 67 additional Boeing aircraft, bringing its firm order backlog to 123 aircraft.



The airline plans to expand its fleet and its domestic and international networks.



WestJet's order includes 60 737-10 jets and options for 25 more, and seven 787-9 aircraft and options for four more.



The airline currently operates nearly 150 Boeing 737s. It operates both the 787 Dreamliner and the 737 MAX on its long-haul routes, and with this order, the carrier will add seven 787-9s to its fleet, connecting Canadians to destinations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.



With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has the largest order book of any airline in Canada and will double our fleet of Dreamliners, WestJet said.