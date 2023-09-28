By Ben Glickman

Boeing will pay $8.1 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims and made false statements related to its contracts with the U.S. Navy.

The Department of Justice said on Thursday that Boeing allegedly violated the False Claims Act. DOJ said the aerospace company didn't perform required testing in certain processes as part of its contract to manufacture the Navy's V-22 Osprey aircraft.

DOJ said the allegations were brought under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act.

