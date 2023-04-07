Advanced search
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
211.37 USD   +0.65%
Boeing Wins $1.17 Billion Contract from U.S. Navy

04/07/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Boeing Co. has been awarded a $1.17 billion contract to deliver canister tactical and exercise missiles, blast test vehicles and training equipment to the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The U.S. aircraft maker's contract represents a modification to a prior ordering agreement secured in April 2021.

Boeing would also procure weapon station support equipment and missile spares, among other technical instruments, as well as integrated logistics support, technical publications and field service representatives and training.

Work will be performed in several locations in the U.S., and is expected to be completed by March 2025, the Pentagon said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1909ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 78 663 M - -
Net income 2023 1 399 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 104x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 211,37 $
Average target price 225,91 $
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING10.96%126 648
AIRBUS SE13.66%108 522
DASSAULT AVIATION18.02%16 965
TEXTRON INC.-4.36%13 790
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.38%4 047
AVICOPTER PLC-7.58%3 616
