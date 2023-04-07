Boeing Wins $1.17 Billion Contract from U.S. Navy

By Sabela Ojea

Boeing Co. has been awarded a $1.17 billion contract to deliver canister tactical and exercise missiles, blast test vehicles and training equipment to the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The U.S. aircraft maker's contract represents a modification to a prior ordering agreement secured in April 2021.

Boeing would also procure weapon station support equipment and missile spares, among other technical instruments, as well as integrated logistics support, technical publications and field service representatives and training.

Work will be performed in several locations in the U.S., and is expected to be completed by March 2025, the Pentagon said.

