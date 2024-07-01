Boeing: agreement to acquire Spirit AeroSystems

July 01, 2024 at 03:20 am EDT Share

Boeing announced on Monday that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Spirit AeroSystems on the basis of an enterprise value of $4.7 billion.



In a press release, the American aerospace giant states that it will offer $37.25 for each share of the aerostructures manufacturer in a share exchange.



By way of comparison, Spirit's share price was trading at around $32.90 on Friday evening.



Based in Wichita (Kansas), Spirit produces assembly structures and components for aircraft, including fuselages, nacelles and wing components.



By reintegrating Spirit, we will be able to fully align our civil aircraft production systems, starting with our safety and quality management processes", explained Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun.



Including the assumption of Spirit AeroSystems' debt, the transaction is worth around $8.3 billion.



At the same time, Spirit has signed an agreement with Airbys for the sale of certain activities, including the production of A350 fuselage sections in Kinston (North Carolina) and Saint-Nazaire (France), A220 wings and mid-fuselage in Belfast (Northern Ireland) and Casablanca (Morocco), and A220 pylons in Wichita (Kansas)



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.