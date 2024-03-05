Boeing: agreement with Ethiopian Airlines for 8 777-9 aircraft

Boeing announces an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines enabling the East African carrier to purchase eight 777-9 passenger aircraft, with the option to acquire up to 12 additional aircraft.



Ethiopian Airlines' choice of the 777-9 positions the carrier as the first 777X customer in Africa, and reinforces its landmark 2023 order for 11 787 Dreamliner and 20 737 MAX aircraft to modernize and expand its fleet.



"Enhancing our operational performance and commitment to environmental sustainability, the 777-9 offers greater flexibility, lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions," said Mesfin Tasew, Group Managing Director of Ethiopian Airlines.



We are grateful to Boeing for its long-standing partnership and support, and look forward to flying the 777-9 in African skies and beyond', he added.



