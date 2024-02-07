Traveled work is the practice of completing work on a production line out of the ordinary sequence.
SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co recently issued guidance to its supply chain to reduce traveled work on the 737 program, Boeing supply chain head Ihssane Mounir said on Wednesday at an aerospace supplier conference outside Seattle.
